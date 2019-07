MIAMI, Fla. — This jaguar went to the dentist. Take a look at how his vets made him comfortable for the cleaning.

The 9-year-old male jaguar, Adonia, is from Zoo Miami. He was put to sleep so the vets could perform bloodwork, X-rays and clean the big cat’s teeth.

They say it’s the only way to discover any illness or disease in wild animals. Jaguars are native to the Americas but much of the species no longer exists in the United States.