WEB EXTRA: Interview with Evelyn Garcia Morales about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Evelyn Garcia Morales is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District C seat, which is in North Las Vegas.

Garcia Morales says she is a product CCSD and graduated from Mojave High School and UNLV. She also says she is the first in her family to earn a Masters Degree.

She says her experience, combined with her education and the fact that she is a parent of a 10-year-old, makes her a strong candidate. She says she’s running to make the school district more effective for all students. She says she also knows what it takes to approve a successful budget to move a vision forward.

To learn more about Evelyn Garcia Morales, go here.