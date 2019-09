INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — With the fast rising home prices in Las Vegas, construction sales and development plans are spreading quickly to towns about an hour from the city.

Touchstone Living, a small Las Vegas builder, acquired 40 lots last year in Indian Springs. Their goal is to target people who are tired of being renters and want to own their own home.

8 News Now reporter Sally Jaramillo shares more about the new housing boom coming to Indian Springs in the next few years.