Web Extra: Failed disguise to break out of prison

Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva’s plan to break out of a Rio de Janeiro prison was foiled over this past weekend but take a look at how he planned to make his great escape.

He dressed up as his 19-year-old daughter — when she visited him behind bars — and attempted to walk out of the prison pretending to be her.

Police are looking into his daughter’s possible role as an accomplice in Saturday’s failed escape attempt. da Silva was transferred to another unit in the prison and will face disciplinary sanctions.