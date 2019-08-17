WEB EXTRA: Face Off, 8/17/2019

Moderated by Patrick Walkewr, KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Technical Director Mike Willoughby debate issues from the right and the left.

This week’s topics include: the challenges Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald is facing for his spot, and who should head the state party going forward; whether a federal law specifically for domestic terrorism should be created; the changes to the public charge rule that will likely result in a big cut to the number of legal immigrants who are allowed to com or stay in the United States.