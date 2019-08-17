WEB EXTRA: Face Off, 8/17/2019

News
Posted: / Updated:

Moderated by Patrick Walkewr, KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Technical Director Mike Willoughby debate issues from the right and the left.

This week’s topics include: the challenges Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald is facing for his spot, and who should head the state party going forward; whether a federal law specifically for domestic terrorism should be created; the changes to the public charge rule that will likely result in a big cut to the number of legal immigrants who are allowed to com or stay in the United States.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories