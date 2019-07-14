WEB EXTRA: Face Off 7/13/2019

News
Posted: / Updated:

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius moderates a debate panel from the right and left with KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus. The topics this week: if a federal lawsuit that could overturn the Affordable Care Act will end up in the United States Supreme Court; The Clark County School District’s budget shortfall and the their decision to fire 170 middle school and high school deans; and whether the not President Donald Trump should be allowed to block followers on twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories