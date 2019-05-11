WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 5/10/2019

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker moderates a panel with election attorney Bradley Schrager and KXNT radio host Alan Stock take on the potential teacher strike and who would take the blame for it, a bill that restores prevailing wages on school construction and if it would cost the school district more money or not, whether Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner here in Nevada, and if Attorney General William Barr should be held in contempt by congress.