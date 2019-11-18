WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks about his rising poll numbers and Nevada’s ‘first in the west’ status

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in town Sunday for the Nevada Democratic Party’s “First in the West” event, highlighting the importance of the caucus in Nevada, which is just three months away.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna spoke with Mayor Pete for a one-on-one interview, discussing the importance of winning Nevada’s vote. Mayor Pete says he is ramping up campaign staff and offices in the Silver State. Mayor Pete also talked about his rising poll numbers, including an Iowa poll that puts him ahead of all Democratic candidates.

Watch the video clip for the full interview.