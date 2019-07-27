WEB EXTRA: Dan Schwartz

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Former Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz is running for the Congressional District 3 seat currently held by Democrat Susie Lee. The republican sits down with Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius to answer questions about running in a swingy seat, what he does and doesn’t support about President Donald Trump, his thoughts on Susie Lee, what his top priorities will be if he wins, what he wants to do about immigration policies, and why he thinks the election will come down to a referendum on socialism versus capitalism.