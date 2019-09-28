WEB EXTRA: Congressional District 4 candidate Charles Navarro

Charles Navarro is republican running against incumbent democrat Steven Horsford for his Congressional District 4 seat. He is Navy veteran and current reservist, and also worked with Hope for Prisoners, which is a faith-based non-profit that helps incarcerated people gain skills and transition back into society.

Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews him about federal lands and why he wants reform in the Payment in Leiu of Taxes program, where he stands on immigration reform, the 2nd amendment and gun laws, and what policies of President Donald Trump he supports or opposes.