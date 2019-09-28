WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commission candidate Stavros Anthony

Las Vegas City Councilman and former Metro Police Captain Stavros Anthony is running for a seat on the Clark County Commission. He is running for the District C seat being vacated by Larry Brown.

If elected, he would be the only Republican on the commission. Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews him about why fixing traffic is a such a big priority for him, whether “county islands” should be annexed, what the commission should be doing about child deaths where the family has had interaction with Child Protective Services and more.