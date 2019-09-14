WEB EXTRA: CD-4 (R) candidate Lisa Song-Sutton

Lisa Song-Sutton is a former Miss Nevada United States and business owner, including Sin City Cupcakes. She is running as a republican in the Congressional District 4 race against incumbent Steven Horsford. Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews her about why she is running, gun legislation including dealing with stalkers, health care and what she sees as the biggest fixes needed in our system, public lands and if Nevada should buy some from the federal government, and the lack of Asian-American Pacific Islander representation in local and national government.