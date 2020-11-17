WEB EXTRA: CCEA’s John Vellardita talks CCSD’s hybrid learning plan, safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a lot going on in the Clark County School District right now, from the creation and future presentation of a hybrid learning plan to a free COVID-19 testing program for employees.

In the middle of it all is John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association.

Vellardita spoke with 8 News Now about the approval of the testing program, safety negotiations between the teachers Union and CCSD and issues with the school district’s reopening plan.

For the full interview, watch the video above.