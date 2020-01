SHIPSHEWANA (CBS) -- It's a time for exploring and experimenting for a lot of Amish youth. Rumspringa is a rite of passage during adolescence, translated in English as "jumping or hopping around", used in some Amish communities, but the event can also be very destructive and dangerous.

Over the weekend, nearly forty kids were arrested between two parties. Those parties reportedly had more than 200 attendees - mostly young and drunk.