WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders, 8/3/2019

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker interviews democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders about the 2020 election.
Sanders answers questions about the mass shooting in El Paso, TX and what it means for gun laws, his plan to cancel 100% of student debt and what that means for small businesses and those hoping to start them, how his medicare-for-all plan would work for those who are receiving services from Veterans Affairs, and his support of the National Popular Vote plan that was vetoed by Nevada’s governor.