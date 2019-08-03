WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders, 8/3/2019

Twenty people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a gunman went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart in the Texas border town of El Paso, police said. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded within six minutes to a report of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video entering the Walmart, has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, CBS News has confirmed. Sergeant Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said the suspect was taken into custody "without incident" and there was no longer danger to the public.