WEB EXTRA: A bird’s-eye view of development in Skye Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Communities on the edges of the Valley are growing. The 8 News Now Avi8or captured the retail and housing construction in Skye Canyon, located in the far northwest off of US 95.



The Skye Canyon Marketplace is in phase two of construction, with the project projected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The marketplace will offer new restaurants, a dog groomer, pilates studio, hair salon, micro-hospital, medical offices, and more to the growing Skye Canyon area.

Housing is being developed in Skye Canyon, with more schools expected to be built as well.