WEB EXTRA: 8NewsNow remembers the 1970s

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – All of the 8NewsNow anchors who’ve been reporting on the abundant history of The Entertainment Capital Of The World had to leave hours of video on the editing room floor (because there’s only so much time on the news, right).

But thank goodness for the World Wide Web, which certainly wasn’t around in the 1970s.

For his coverage of the merger that created the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept in 1973, Nate Tannenbaum spoke with Karen Curnutt, who had a 36-and-a-half year career there as a Civilian Employee in various office roles.

She was there when the Las Vegas Police Dept and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office joined together to become what we know today simply as “Metro.”

We only had time for a couple of the great stories she told Nate. Here’s a link to that report: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/looking-back-at-the-1970s-in-las-vegas/

It includes the observations of former US Senator Richard Bryan, who was not only an eyewitness to the historic cultural changes of the 70s – he helped create them.

The video at the top of this page is Nate’s full interview with Karen. Enjoy.