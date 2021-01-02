WEB EXTRA: ‘310 Nutrition’ owner and SW valley commissioner discuss business opportunities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we enter the new year, local leaders are focusing on supporting local businesses through the pandemic and bringing new ones to town.

Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents District A in the southwest valley, said there is quite a bit of confidence in the community when it comes to developing new businesses and growing the economy.

Commissioner Naft joined the founder of 310 “Nutrition” — Tim Sharif — to welcome the new business to the valley, which offers smoothies, supplements and wellness support.

Both men spoke with 8 News Now about business opportunities in the Las Vegas Valley. Catch their interviews in the video above.

