LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oksana Baiul-Farina sat down to speak to 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis over the turmoil overseas in her homeland of Ukraine.

Baiul-Farina described what it was to grow up in Ukraine during a time when her country was still part of the Soviet Union.

In 1994, at the age of 16, she competed in the Lillehammer Winter Olympics, representing Ukraine in women’s figure skating.

In the end, she would go on to compete against Team USA favorites, Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, but would ultimately win Olympic gold.

Baiul-Farina said she started skating at the age of three and knew by the time she was seven that she wanted to skate professionally.

Along the way she described the hurdles she faced, including one of the hardest moments in her life when her mother passed away, Baiul-Farina was only 13 years old at the time.

“I was alone, but I held onto my skates and they took me all the way to the top,” she recalls.

Baiul-Farina goes on to talk about the concerns overseas as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to develop.

“What’s going on right now, everyone is supporting what is happening in my country the whole world is behind Ukrainian people who are dying for no reason,” she added.

She says she has received words of support from former competitors including, Team USA Olympic figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

“(She) came out publicly and said, ‘Girl I’m thinking about you, and all the prayers to the people of your country,” Baiul-Farina said.

Baiul-Farina is hosting a peaceful rally for Ukraine on Saturday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m.

The event will take place at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main Street.

Baiul encourages all of Las Vegas to join her and show their support.

For a look at the complete interview with Olympian Oksana Baiul-Farina a video link has been provided above.