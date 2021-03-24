WEB EXCLUSIVE: Meadows School using new FDA approved device to track athletes and COVID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Meadows School in Las Vegas is unveiling a device that could change the prospects for high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The device also has numerous other applications.

The Tiger Tech armband monitor has been worn by athletes at The Meadows School and it uses light sensors and a small computer processor to check for biomarkers of the virus, such as hypercoagulation, a common COVID-19 symptom that causes blood to clot more easily.

The armband is worn on the left arm and has been shown to have a 98.6 percent success rate in identifying COVID biomarkers.

Athletes at The Meadows School in Summerlin have been testing the device since August 2020 and ramped up its use in January 2021. FDA approval for the device came last week.

The FDA is committed to continuing to support innovative methods to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through new screening tools. Combining use of this new screening device, that can indicate the presence of certain biomarkers, with temperature checks could help identify individuals who may be infected with the virus, thus helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a wide variety of public settings, including health care facilities, schools, workplaces, theme parks, stadiums and airports. Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health

Certainly, this device could have many more applications beyond athletics.

It is the first FDA-approved device that uses AI to track COVID-19.

According to the FDA, the clinical performance of the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor was studied in hospital and school settings. The hospital study, which was considered a validation study, enrolled 467 asymptomatic individuals, including 69 confirmed positive cases, and demonstrated that the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor had a positive percent agreement (proportion of the COVID-19 positive individuals identified correctly by the device to possess certain biomarkers) of 98.6% and a negative percent agreement (proportion of the COVID-19 negative individuals identified correctly by the device to not possess certain biomarkers) of 94.5%.

The school study, which was considered a confirmatory study, showed similar performance.

This is a developing story — more details to come on 8 News Now.