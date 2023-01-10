Cloudy weather seen throughout the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 10, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued an airport weather warning for Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain and winds felt in some parts of the valley.

The warning, which is expected to be in effect until 2:15 p.m., was issued as thunderstorm wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour or higher will impact the terminal area, NWS said.

Gusty winds and rain were seen in the northwest and southwest valley Tuesday afternoon, and there was already upwards of a 10th of an inch of rain by noon in parts of the southwest.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo closed all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Story counties Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

You can email weather photos and videos to pix@8newsnow.com