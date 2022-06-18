LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Severe weather across the nation was putting a crimp in travel plans Saturday, causing delays and cancellations at several of the country’s airports, including Harry Reid International Airport.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Harry Reid had listed 109 delays and 13 canceled flights , according to FlightAware.com, a digital aviation company that operates a flight tracking and data platform.

Las Vegas and Southern Nevada is under a wind advisory by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. Saturday. The service said south winds can be expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Flightaware.com said more than 13,000 flights nationwide were being delayed and nearly 3,600 more had been canceled as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines. Information on arrivals and departures also can be found at harryreidairport.com and flightaware.com.

Los Angeles International Airport also was being affected, reporting more than 30 cancellations and nearly 140 delays on Saturday afternoon.