‘Water Watcher’ pledge cards available as part of safe pool practices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County urges the public to use its “Water Watcher” practices to keep children safe around pools.

Download Water Watcher pledge cards from the Southern Nevada Health District’s website. Pledge cards also are available at county pools.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1-4 with most deaths occurring in residential pools, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Unfortunately, drownings can happen in a matter of seconds, without a sound,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “It is important that everyone makes sure children are always supervised any time they are around water and to make sure kids cannot gain access to your pool when adults aren’t present.”

Adults are urged to be water watchers every time children in their care are in or near water. Parents are encouraged to ask about Water Watcher plans whenever they leave their children near water and under the supervision of another adult.

The key steps to prevent drownings are:

Patrol – Always designate an adult Water Watcher to actively watch children in the water, including pools, bathtubs, or other bodies of water.

Always designate an adult Water Watcher to actively watch children in the water, including pools, bathtubs, or other bodies of water. Protect – Install barriers between your home and pool to ensure safety including fences, door alarms, locks and spa safety covers. Lock doggie doors children can’t crawl through them.

Install barriers between your home and pool to ensure safety including fences, door alarms, locks and spa safety covers. Lock doggie doors children can’t crawl through them. Prepare – Create a water safety plan for your family. Enroll children in swimming lessons, take adult CPR classes, and be sure to equip your pool with proper safety equipment including life jackets, personal floatation devices and rescue tools. If an emergency happens, have a telephone nearby to call 9-1-1.

Clark County offers swimming lessons year-round at the Aquatic Springs indoor pool and Desert Breeze and Hollywood Aquatic centers. Lessons are available for children as young as 6 months to adults. Most outdoor pools offer swim lessons during the summer months as well.

Online registration for the first session of summer swim lessons is set to open on Thursday, May 6, via the pool/aquatic pages of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department website: www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.