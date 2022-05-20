LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District says crews are currently working at a site in need of a large water pipeline repair on the east side of the valley.
Eastbound traffic on Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane approaching Lamb Boulevard.
All westbound lanes on Charleston will remain open.
LVVWD crews are expected to remain onsite until repairs are complete.
Alternate routes advised
- Commuters are advised to utilize Stewart Avenue or Wyoming Avenue as alternate routes for eastbound travel