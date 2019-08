SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Seventeen federal law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a yearlong crackdown on a notorious area of San Francisco crawling with rampant drug use and "smothered by lawlessness," a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

The government is arresting drug traffickers in the Tenderloin neighborhood, near the city's downtown, as the first step in cleaning up a roughly 50-block area long plagued by poverty and where open drug use has been tolerated for years, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said.