Rules:

The 8th caller will win a pair of tickets to the “Taste of the NFL” on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 3:00pm – 7:00pm at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106. Must be 21 years of age or older. Winner must sign the prize affidavit form at KLAS/8 News Now within 2 weeks of winning to receive their tickets via email. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. Ticket value is $2,400.00 for the pair. Las Vegas is the premiere desert oasis for extraordinary cuisine, culture, sports and entertainment! There is no better location to showcase the culinary talent of top chefs and legendary gridiron greats than Taste of the NFL 2024. The hottest ticket in town for foodie and football fans, this is THE NFL-sanctioned event destination to be at the day before Super Bowl Sunday! Guests will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country’s most talented chefs, opportunities to mingle with NFL greats, and incredible surprise and delight moments.

All event proceeds are dedicated to support GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger in Nevada and across the country. Hosted and curated by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher, along with appearances by NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best of Super Bowl LVIII! Taste of the NFL welcomes guests ages 21+The Taste of the NFL benefits GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund. For tickets to Taste of the NFL and more information please visit tasteofthenfl.com.