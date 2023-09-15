The 8th caller during Las Vegas Now at 3pm on Tuesday, September 19th, will win a family 4-pack of VIP tickets to San Gennaro Feast happening September 20-24, 2023 at the M Resort and Casino. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner may not substitute prize components. Prize pack value is $60 for the family 4-pack. The VIP Pass Admits 1 Adult for free. Children 54” and under are admitted free to the festival. One prize pack will be given in the call-in-to-win contest. The winner must fill out an Affidavit of Eligibility/Waiver of Liability and Release Form at the KLAS/8 News Now Studios to receive their tickets.