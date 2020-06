LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reporting it has received a total of 147,460 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims as of Friday morning with 78,734 of the claimants receiving $658 million in payouts.

PUA claims are for employees who are 1099 contract, self-employed or gig workers. The number of new claims filed by the end of last week was 24,720 which was higher than the previous week.