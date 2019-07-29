WATCH: Whales stranded in Florida

REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Five beached Pilot Whales were found beached along the shores of Redington Beach Monday morning. Crews from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to care for the animals.

According to the American Cetacean Society, pilot whales travel in groups of 20 to 90 and swim approximately approximately 100 miles offshore, and they usually beach themselves in groups when at least on is in distress.

Just a few weeks ago nearly 50 pilot whales beached themselves on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Three of those whales died.

Today’s event is just the latest of around 23 mass strandings of pilot whales in Southeastern U.S. since 1991. Most of them have occurred along the Gulf of Mexico.