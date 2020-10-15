WATCH: US Attorney’s office announces felony charges for unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada and across the United States, fraudsters are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for personal economic gain, often by using stolen personally identifiable information.

As part of the Department of Justice’s commitment to stop fraud and to help victims, the US Attorney’s Office, together with federal, state, and local partners will hold a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. to announce felony charges related to unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas.

US Attorney: Fraud is delaying payments to Nevadans.



To fraudsters: “Stop trying to exploit the system.”



Office is prioritizing this.



Prosecutors brought a total of 14 felony charges against 10 people yesterday.



Involves $1.2 million dollars of approved benefits. — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) October 15, 2020

