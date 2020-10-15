WATCH: US Attorney’s office announces felony charges for unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada and across the United States, fraudsters are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for personal economic gain, often by using stolen personally identifiable information.
As part of the Department of Justice’s commitment to stop fraud and to help victims, the US Attorney’s Office, together with federal, state, and local partners will hold a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. to announce felony charges related to unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas.
ATTENDEES:
- Nicholas Trutanich, US Attorney for the District of Nevada
- Quentin Heiden, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, Los Angeles Region
- John Masters, Executive Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Western Area Field Office
- Jacob Cinco, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge U.S. Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office
- Ray Johnson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Las Vegas Field Office