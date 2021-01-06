WATCH: Trump releases video message telling supporters to ‘go home in peace’

(KLAS) — After a protest at the U.S. Capitol became violent, President Donald Trump released a video on his Twitter feed calling for protesters to go home.
He referred to his supporters as ‘very special’ but also kept up his attacks on the 2020 election saying it was “fraudulent.”
“We had an election that was stolen from us,” he said. “You have to go home now. We have to have peace.”
The video message was also posted on Facebook and YouTube, but it was removed from those social channels.
“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Guy Rosen, Facebook vice president of integrity, said in a tweet.
“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Rosen said.
Angry supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol with the goal of thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. The chaos forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and seek safety.
The first time Trump mentioned the protest was in a tweet sent out at 11:38 a.m. (PT).
About 45 minutes later, he put out another tweet with a restrained call for peace but he did not call on his supporters to leave.
His video followed one hour later.