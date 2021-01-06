WATCH: Trump releases video message telling supporters to ‘go home in peace’

(KLAS) — After a protest at the U.S. Capitol became violent, President Donald Trump released a video on his Twitter feed calling for protesters to go home.

He referred to his supporters as ‘very special’ but also kept up his attacks on the 2020 election saying it was “fraudulent.”

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” he said. “You have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

The video message was also posted on Facebook and YouTube, but it was removed from those social channels.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Guy Rosen, Facebook vice president of integrity, said in a tweet.

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Rosen said.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Angry supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol with the goal of thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. The chaos forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and seek safety.

The first time Trump mentioned the protest was in a tweet sent out at 11:38 a.m. (PT).

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

About 45 minutes later, he put out another tweet with a restrained call for peace but he did not call on his supporters to leave.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

His video followed one hour later.