WATCH NOW: Nevada State Democratic Party host virtual town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party will hold a virtual town hall on April 24 at 3 p.m.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and candidate for Senate District 5, Kristee Watson, will join NV Dems for another installment of our virtual town halls. NV Dems began hosting virtual town halls every Friday afternoon earlier this month with hosts including our Chair, Executive Director, Regional Field Directors, and convention team.

Sen. Cannizzaro is Nevada’s first-ever female Senate Majority Leader in the country’s first-ever female-majority State Legislature. Cannizzaro is running for reelection in State Senate District 6 to continue fighting to make sure Nevada gives everyone in our state the same opportunity to succeed.

Kristee Watson grew up in Las Vegas and is running for State Senate District 5 to ensure sure our communities are safe and secure, that our public schools are providing world-class education, and that our kids graduate with the ability to compete for good-paying jobs.