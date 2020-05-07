Nevada Gaming Commission board unanimously approves preliminary reopening guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Commission held a virtual meeting to discuss possible reopening guidelines.

The Nevada Gaming Commission says written procedures and preliminary guidelines are in place as the Governor has directed to ensure the protection of the state, citizens, employees, and all who come to visit Nevada.

WATCH A PORTION OF THE VIRTUAL MEETING BELOW:

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Nevada Gaming Commission board unanimously approved two items related to preliminary guidelines for reopening gaming establishments.