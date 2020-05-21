WATCH NOW: Allegiant Stadium Authority Board host virtual meeting

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Authority (LVSAB) is hosting a virtual meeting to provide an update on stadium operations.

The meeting can be viewed here on the 8 News Now website and on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority website at www.lvstadiumauthority.com.

To listen to the meeting via telephone, call (415) 655-0052 and enter access code 868-589-341

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is responsible for the ownership and oversight of the NFL stadium project created by Senate Bill 1 during the 30th Special Session of the Nevada State Legislature.

Stadium Authority roles and responsibilities include:

Owning and Overseeing the Stadium and Land

Managing the Coverage Waterfall Revenue Distribution

Managing the Stadium Capital Improvement Fund and Related Expenditures

The Stadium Authority is managed by a nine-member Board of Directors.

Meeting documents will be available at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority website following the meeting.