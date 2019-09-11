WATCH: New Zealand firefighters perform haka in 9/11 ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters in Auckland, New Zealand performed a traditional haka to honor first responders who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The ancient war dance can be performed to acknowledge the importance of an occasion. U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown captured the ceremony and shared it on social media Wednesday.

Also, more than 200 firefighters climbed a tower in tribute to those who died at 9/11 and the 59 New Zealand firefighters that have died in the line of duty since 1872.