Governor Sisolak responds to Mayor Goodman’s comments during COVID-19 press conference

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak spoke to media Thursday evening regarding COVID-19 testing across the state. While he, along with Dr. Mark Pandori — Director of the State Public Health Laboratory, talked mainly about the advancement of testing in Nevada, many questions were focused on comments from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Goodman recently criticized Governor Sisolak, saying health data on the coronavirus does not match up with the strict state guidelines. Sisolak responded to Goodman on several instances, at first more reserved:

"I've heard some of the comments. I'm not going to respond to those comments or attacks that are made on me…I know it's tough to stay home, but it's tough to have Nevadans die on your watch." — @GovSisolak on comments from Mayor Goodman and others about reopening Nevada. — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 17, 2020

Followed by a more direct comment, calling out her “experts”:

When asked again about Mayor Goodman's comments:



"I don't know who she's relying on for her experts, because none of my experts give me anything near that information. I rely on the experts I have. I've got one of them here today." — @GovSisolak — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 17, 2020

On the topic of testing, Governor Sisolak called on Dr. Pandori to show slides of some testing facts in the state.

Dr. Pandori went on to talk about how the state plans to do more testing, saying labs will be getting automated machines online within the coming weeks.

He also touted how well the Nevada has done with testing on a state level.

“We’ve had a capacity to test in Nevada since February 11,” Dr. Pandori said. ” At any given moment the State Public Health Lab maintains the ability to run 5,000 at least of these tests.”

Something Governor Sisolak says he is focusing on is making sure all people have the same access to testing. He said, “Hispanics, African Americans and Tribal communities that are not being tested at the same rate as other populations.” Despite mentioning he only had anecdotal examples of this, he went on to say that the state will be working to correct the problem.

Sisolak also fielded many questions about reopening the state. Each of his answers were summed up well in the following quote: