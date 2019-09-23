WATCH: Flamingo chick ‘Gene’ is a beacon of hope for his species

SCOTTISH BORDERS, Scotland (KLAS) — Gene the Chilean Flamingo is a precious little beacon of hope for his species, a species that’s population is declining.

Gene was born on Sept. 12 at a bird sanctuary in Scottish Borders and weighed just about two ounces. Since then, the little guy has gained weight, packing on another ounce. It’s all thanks to a steady diet of sardines and oatmeal.

Chilean Flamingos are found in South America and live in colonies. They have a couple of unique characteristics, including blue-grey legs with bright pink knees.