Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy 4th of July amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) –– With most major U.S. cities canceling planned fireworks shows for Independence Day, it may be more difficult to enjoy the traditional Fourth of July festivities we’re used to. And while things are certainly different during the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of fireworks displays you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home.

As COVID-19 cases surge across more than three dozen states, many fireworks shows still slated to occur are encouraging people to enjoy the experience from inside their vehicles.

If there’s not a fireworks event happening in your immediate area, we have this list with approximate times and links to help you plan your socially distanced Fourth of July fun.

All times EST:

July 3

10:30pm – Addison, Texas. Watch on CW33.com.

11:30pm – Mt. Rushmore. Watch on Keloland.com.

July 4

9:00pm – Akron, Ohio. Watch on Fox8.com.

9:30pm – Altoona, Pennsylvania. Watch on WeAreCentralPA.com.

10:00pm – Manitowoc and Neenah, Wisconsin. Watch on WeAreGreenBay.com.

10:00pm – Hornell, New York. Watch on MyTwinTiers.com.

10:20pm – St. Charles, Missouri. Watch on Fox2now.com.

10:30pm – Abilene, Texas. Watch on Bigcountryhomepage.com.

10pm – San Diego, California. Watch on Fox5SanDiego.com. *Replay of 2019

11pm – Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Watch on Wate.com.

11:20pm – Sioux Falls, SD. Watch on Keloland.com.

Midnight – Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch on 8newsnow.com.

1am – Las Vegas, Nevada (second show). Watch on 8newsnow.com.

July 5

9:45pm – Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Watch on MyTwinTiers.com.

As select cities across the country plan local shows, the Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington. It also plans to give away as many as 300,000 face masks to those who come to the National Mall for the festivities, although they won’t be required to wear them. This is despite concerns from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who warns that the plans run counter to established health guidelines.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday detailed President Donald Trump’s plans for Independence Day in the nation’s capital and said they include a mile-long detonation of 10,000 fireworks.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to host events on Saturday from the White House south lawn and from the Ellipse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report