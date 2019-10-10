WATCH: Clerk turns tables on robber

PADUCAH, KY. — A quick-thinking clerk took advantage of a situation that put her in control when she was confronted by an armed robber.

The armed robbery at a Country Inn and Suites in Paducah, KY was caught on surveillance video Monday. Watch what the clerk does when the distracted suspect puts the gun on the counter so he can scramble and collect the cash. Apparently, the suspect returned later and demanded the clerk give him the gun. She refused and he left.

According to Paducah Police, the suspect was arrested the next day after a traffic stop.