CCSD hosts Community Town Hall teleconference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public joined Clark County School District (CCSD) and Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara for a community town hall teleconference, hosted by the Board of Trustees Member Chris Garvey on Wednesday, May 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Due to technical difficulties, the town hall was not livestreamed

To join the conversation, dial 877-229-8493 (Pin: 119398) at the time of the event or stream it online at ccsd.net.

Community members could submit questions in advance by emailing engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net, or can ask questions during the teleconference by calling the number above.

Replays of previous town hall teleconferences can be found at ccsd.net/virtualtownhall.