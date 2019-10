SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officers and mounted patrol units were blessed in San Antonio, Texas Friday afternoon by the archbishop of the Archdiocese at the San Fernando Cathedral.

The dogs and horses often face dangerous situations as they carry out their duties, according to the Sheriff. Sheriff Salazar said the blessing was the first of its kind and will be done every year.

This was done in observance of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.