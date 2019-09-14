WATCH: Beautiful octopus spotted in Pacific puts on a show

PACIFIC OCEAN (KLAS) — Researchers aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus witnessed a beautiful show thousands of feet below the surface in the Pacific Ocean.

A large octopus swam more than 5,200 feet below, “billowing its arms like a circus tent.” The experts were astounded, as one expressed, “it’s really putting on a show for us.”

E/V Nautilus experts believe the creature belongs to Cirroteuthidae, or cirrate octopuses. The exact species is unknown.

The team made the discovery while exploring Southwest Baker Island, which is part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.