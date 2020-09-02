Rep. Joe Kennedy concedes to Sen. Ed Markey in Democratic primary

This marks the first time a Kennedy has ever lost a congressional race in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (NewsNation) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III conceded to incumbent Senator Ed Markey in the hotly contested Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts.

This is the first time a Kennedy has ever lost a congressional race in Massachusetts.

Kennedy is reportedly scheduled to speak at his Watertown, Mass. headquarters at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kennedy in August.

“Obviously, these results were not the ones we were hoping for,” Kennedy said in a concession speech that included praise for Markey. “No matter the results tonight, I would do all of this again with you in a heartbeat.”

The victory comes on the heels of tough re-election campaign for Markey, who has spent the better half of a century representing Massachusetts in Congress.

Shortly after Kennedy conceded the race, New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an influential Democratic supporter of Markey, congratulated the incumbent on Twitter.

Markey has served in the Senate since 2013. He was previously a member of the House of Representatives representing Massachusetts 7th congressional district from 1976 to 2013.

Congratulations @EdMarkey – yours is a victory for the progressive movement, for 21st century policy, and for the Green New Deal 🌎



THANK YOU to every single voter, supporter, organizer, grassroots donor, & everyday person who helped make this happen. This win belongs to you 💚 https://t.co/pzzr8IAuH2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020

Markey will go on to face the Republican nominee Kevin O’Connor in the general election on Nov. 3.

