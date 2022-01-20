Lawmakers give progress report on President Biden’s performance after first year in office

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — One year ago, President Joe Biden assumed the presidency, and on Thursday, lawmakers reflected on the work he’s done so far.

While Democrats approved of his performance, Republicans gave the president a failing grade.

“It was a cause for celebration then and a cause for appreciation now,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.

“America has faced a year of unprecedented crisis,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

Exactly one year into Biden’s term, Democrats and Republicans are split.

“As we all know, much more needs to be done, but we have made great progress in this year,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi credits the president with driving down unemployment and laying the groundwork to get even more Americans back to work.

“When we have more access to childcare and universal pre-K and the rest, many more people will be able to go to work,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi says the administration made great progress against the harmful effects of the pandemic.

“We passed the rescue package, put money into the pockets of the American people, put vaccines in their arms,” Pelosi said.

However, Republicans, like Stefanik, see the past year quite differently.

“The American people are facing an economic crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, an education crisis, a crime crisis, a worsening covid-19 crisis, and a national security crisis,” Stefanik said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expects more turmoil while the White House and Congress are led by Democrats.

“I think America deserves better,” McCarthy said.

The president blamed Republicans on Wednesday for some of the setbacks his administration has faced, to make the country better.