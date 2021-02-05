Democrats push forward on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — New job numbers from January show anemic growth — a clear sign the economy is still reeling from the pandemic.

“At that rate it’s going to take 10 years to get back to full employment, that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact,” said President Joe Biden.

That’s why Democrats say they’re pushing ahead with the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, including $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, even if the package does not have Republican support.

“Hopefully in a two-week period of time, we’ll send something over to the Senate,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, along with Senators Elizabeth Warran and Bob Menendez want the bill to help essential workers who are undocumented immigrants.

“Immigrants have contributed to our economy and are working on the front lines, in various sectors including health care,” Padilla said. “They have earned not just protections in the work place but security and a path way to citizenship.”

The idea is sure to meet strong opposition from Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who argue the package is already too full of controversial provisions.

“They’ve in effect taken out the proposal that prevented checks from going to illegals, they’ve taken out support for fracking and they’ve taken out support for the Keystone pipeline,” he said.

Pelosi said Democrats hope to pass the package by mid-March.