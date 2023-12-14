WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House says it’s pushing Israel to scale back its current aggressive military strategy which has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Thursday, National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby, said the U.S. is urging Israel to make adjustments in the “near future.”

“…Possibly from what we would call high intensity operations, which is what we’re seeing them do now to lower intensity operations sometime,” Kirby said.

The White House says that message was delivered to Israel directly by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Sullivan met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet Thursday in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Sullivan destroying Hamas and its tunnels will take a long period of time. “It will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them,” said Gallant.

The White House would not comment on Israel’s projected timeline nor give details about when they want to see a change in their military tactics.

Meanwhile around the globe and in the U.S. there are signs patience is waning.

Tuesday, the majority of nations within the United Nations General Assembly voted in support of a ceasefire.

Thursday, United Autoworkers President Shawn Fain joined Democrats and union workers on Capitol Hill to demand a cease fire.

He says thousands of his own members are concerned about the bloodshed and growing humanitarian crisis.

“This is about humanity,” said Fain.

UAW, which represents thousands of workers, including in the key swing state Michigan, has yet to endorse a presidential candidate for 2024. Fain says that endorsement must be earned.

This week, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), wrote a letter directly to President Biden pressing him to withhold billions of dollars in military aid to Israel in light of what he calls a “deeply immoral offensive.”

As part of his two-day trip, Sullivan will be pushing Israel to agree to a two-state solution once the war ends. The administration says Sullivan is also urging Israel to open a pathway into Gaza to surge much needed resources including water, fuel and food inside.

Thursday, the White House said it had no update on that effort but says Israel is considering opening one corridor between Gaza and Israel. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says there are a total of five entry points into Gaza that the United States can pressure Israel to open.