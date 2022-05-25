WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The second shipment of overseas baby formula is in the United States.

“Food is the first and most important way we nurture our children,” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said.

Biden and U.S Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy greeted the arrival at Dulles International Airport.

“I’m here today to say to parents, ‘You aren’t alone,'” Biden said.

“We will not rest until every parent has the formula they need for their child,” Murthy said.

The flight from Germany delivered more than 100,000 pounds of Nestle formula, enough to fill a million eight-ounce bottles.

“These products have met the gold standard for safety that the FDA sets and that parents expect,” Murthy said.

While the administration continues to address the shortage of formula, members of Congress want to know why the FDA didn’t react sooner after closing the Abbott baby formula factory.

“Why weren’t we moving on all these things in March and moving towards getting this plant reopened then?” Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) asked.

“We didn’t have confidence that they would produce safe formula until we got control of the plant through the consent decree,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said.

Lawmakers like Griffith and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) want solutions to avoid this problem in the future.

“We maybe should look at increasing domestic production, on that front,” Rice said.

The FDA says now the baby formula factory should be ready to reopen in a couple of weeks.