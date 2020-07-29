Warning: Mysterious seeds being mailed to people around the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Agriculture is sending out a warning about mysterious seeds showing up in the mail.

The unsolicited seeds are being mailed to people in nearly 30 states including Nevada. The mail appears to come from China.

USDA officials fear the seeds could introduce a disease to local plants or be harmful to livestock and are investigating the packages.

People are being warned to not open the seek packets to report the delivery to a state official. You should call (775) 750-5910.