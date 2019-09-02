Target, Walmart offering deals for old car seats during National Baby Safety Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is National Baby Safety Month, a time when parents and caregivers are educated and reminded about infant safety. This year, two retail giants are marking the observance by offering special deals.

Target and Walmart are asking people to bring in old car seats. Target is offering a 20 percent discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or baby gear. Walmart is giving a $30 gift card.

Target’s promotion runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13, while Walmart’s runs from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30.

National Baby Safety Month, originally known as “Expectant Mothers’ Day”, was created by the Junior Products Manufacturers Association in 1983. It focuses on a new aspect of safety every year. Currently, the association is highlighting the importance of safety with age-appropriate products.