Walmart releases its Top Rated by Kids Toy List, highlights 2019 trends

Courtesy: Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s never too early to start holiday shopping — especially for your little ones. Walmart is making your selection easier with the release of its 2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List.

This year, the shopping giant boasts its longest list yet, featuring 48 toys, and a hot new trend: gaming.

Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart, said in a press release, “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children.”

And this list is sure to do just that. Let’s dive into the specifics, starting with toy trends:

Famous Friends : Favorite famous characters, from superheroes to furry friends, take center stage during playtime

: Favorite famous characters, from superheroes to furry friends, take center stage during playtime Unboxing Toys : Toys brimming with surprise that inspire kids to find new ways to play with their toys instead of merely collecting

: Toys brimming with surprise that inspire kids to find new ways to play with their toys instead of merely collecting Interactive Toys : Toys that respond while playing, including toys that talk, dance or change color

: Toys that respond while playing, including toys that talk, dance or change color Outdoor Fun : Toys that drive kids outdoors and offer them exciting ways to get around

: Toys that drive kids outdoors and offer them exciting ways to get around Aspirational Play : Toys that inspire kids to do their part in making the world a better place and even help ignite passions for future careers

: Toys that inspire kids to do their part in making the world a better place and even help ignite passions for future careers Gaming: Toys that give kids a boost in their digital adventures by providing superior gaming experiences

You can’t build a trend without fun, new items to rave about. Check out a brief list for each style:

Famous Friends : 6V Plush Simba, Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

: 6V Plush Simba, Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower Unboxing Toys : LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper, Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack, What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse

: LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper, Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack, What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse Interactive Toys : Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box, Juno the Baby Elephant, Nascar Crash Racers Track Set

: Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box, Juno the Baby Elephant, Nascar Crash Racers Track Set Outdoor Fun : 24V Real Tree UTV, Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo, Hover-1 Transport Scooter

: 24V Real Tree UTV, Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo, Hover-1 Transport Scooter Aspirational Play : Barbie Dreamplane, Kindi Kids Doll, Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue

: Barbie Dreamplane, Kindi Kids Doll, Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue Gaming: Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, Kraken Grn 2019

Walmart will offer shopper’s convenient options to make your retail experience better, including in-store pick-up and free two-day shipping. Visit Walmart’s website for more information.

Happy shopping!